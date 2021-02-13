NESN Logo Sign In

For literal years, you could not turn on an NFL game and not be reminded — for some inexplicable reason — on the broadcast that Chris Hogan played lacrosse in college.

Interesting, maybe, but it’s a largely inconsequential tidbit — go figure a professional football player also was good at other sports.

Nevertheless, it came as little surprise, though good for a chuckle, that Hogan, who now is retired from football, is declaring for the Premier Lacrosse League Draft.

That’s according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday afternoon.

Former NFL veteran WR @ChrisHogan_15 has declared for the @PremierLacrosse Entry Draft in March. He will be eligible to be selected by one of the league's eight teams. Hogan was a First-Team All-ECAC selection and captain of his lacrosse team at Penn State. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2021

As you could gather from Schefter’s tweet, Hogan was an objectively good lacrosse player at Penn State. Obviously, since he was good enough to play football professionally, he went with the more lucrative career path.

But now he gets to play a different sport at the highest level.

It’s worth mentioning that Bill Belichick loves lacrosse, so *puts on tinfoil hat* maybe this is a ploy to get the Patriots head coach to convince him to re-sign with New England (that was a joke).

