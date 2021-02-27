Ex-Patriot Josh Gordon Gets Another Shot In Football — But Not In NFL

A team has signed Josh Gordon.
But it’s not an NFL team.
The embattled wide receiver, who currently is on indefinite suspension from the NFL, is joining Fan Controlled Football, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
What is Fan Controlled Football, you ask? It basically is a league where the players play (obviously), but the fans call the shots. Rule changes, uniforms, etc., is controlled by the fans. As Schefter alludes to, its most notable player right now is Johnny Manziel.
If nothing else, it gives Gordon an opportunity to keep his skills sharp as he awaits another change in the NFL.
Gordon last played for the Seattle Seahawks, but did not play during the 2020 campaign.