Ex-Patriot Josh Gordon Gets Another Shot In Football — But Not In NFL

A team has signed Josh Gordon.

But it’s not an NFL team.

The embattled wide receiver, who currently is on indefinite suspension from the NFL, is joining Fan Controlled Football, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former veteran NFL WR Josh Gordon will be returning to play football for the @fcfzappers of the @fcflio, per team owner @BobMenery; who also signed Johnny Manziel to the league. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2021

What is Fan Controlled Football, you ask? It basically is a league where the players play (obviously), but the fans call the shots. Rule changes, uniforms, etc., is controlled by the fans. As Schefter alludes to, its most notable player right now is Johnny Manziel.