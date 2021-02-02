Ex-Red Sox Prospect Garin Cecchini Shares Awesome Dustin Pedroia Story

Dustin Pedroia was the embodiment of “I stay ready so I don’t have to get ready.”

The Red Sox legend announced his retirement Monday after a stellar career spent with Boston from start to finish.

Upon the announcement, praise came far and wide — David Ortiz, Terry Francona, Jonathan Papelbon, the list goes on and on. But one of the great anecdotes came from former Red Sox utility prospect Garin Cecchini.

The now-29-year-old played a total of 13 big league games (all for the Red Sox) in his career, 11 in 2014 and two in 2015.

During one of those call-ups, he was on the receiving end of a vintage Pedroia moment.