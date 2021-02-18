Exasperated Jaylen Brown Gives Honest Take On State Of Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Things could be described as “not great” for the Celtics right now.

With Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Boston now has dropped five of its last seven games and is 14-14 — an embarrassing record for a team that some considered a legitimate NBA Finals contender ahead of the season.

The Celtics at times look listless, sloppy and uninspired. To be frank, they aren’t an entertaining team to watch at present.

Jaylen Brown, who sounded wiped after the loss to the Hawks at TD Garden, seems to know that.

“I know it’s probably tough to watch,” Brown said, via The Boston Globe. “(Expletive), it’s tough to play.”

Brown did offer some hope, however.

“But I think that there’s a lot to learn and improve on moving towards the future.”

The Celtics, somehow, still currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Their wiggle room is minimal, though, as they’re only two games clear of 10th in the East.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images