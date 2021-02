NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins struggled to click after five days off when they lost to the New Jersey Devils, 3-2, on Thursday.

The B’s were playing their first home game since January 28 due to COVID-19 postponements. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the game with the Ford Final Five facts.

