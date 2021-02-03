Former Lion Suggests Effect Matt Patricia Had On Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford’s trade desire was fulfilled, and the veteran quarterback now has a chance to revitalize his career in Los Angeles.

Matt Patricia already was out of the picture in Detroit by the time Stafford was traded to the Rams, but perhaps the Lions’ former head coach had something to do with the signal-caller’s interest in relocating.

During an appearance Monday on “The Stoney & Jansen Show,” former Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang suggested the toll Patricia took on Stafford over the past few years.

“His last couple years in Detroit, I think he was just so mentally and physically drained, and I don’t hold that against him because the last regime was really tough,” Lang said, as transcribed by 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.

If Lang’s assessment is true, Patricia might have impacted Stafford’s preferences for his next step. The 32-year-old reportedly was open to joining any team in the NFL besides the New England Patriots, whose coaching staff Patricia recently rejoined.

Regardless, one has to imagine Stafford is thrilled to be a member of the Rams, who boast an energetic, offensive-minded head coach and a top-tier defense.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images