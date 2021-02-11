Former NFL Executive Makes Pair Of Bold Patriots Predictions

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the NFL’s best quarterbacks very well could find himself on the trading block in the near future.

And if the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes open up, as most expect, a former league executive believes the Patriots will come out on top.

Asked Wednesday to cast a bold offseason prediction, Mike Tannenbaum tabbed New England as the franchise to land Watson, who appears hellbent on leaving Houston. The ex-New York Jets general manager then took it a step further, predicting Watson would waste no time leading the Patriots to football’s biggest stage.

“New England Patriots, we’re going to get Deshaun Watson,” Tannenbaum said on “Get Up.” “Nick Caserio just came from the Patriots, they know each other well. If I get Deshaun Watson — with all those other opt-outs coming back — I’m going to go to the Super Bowl. I’m gonna go beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Bill Belichick is a great competitor, he’ll do whatever it takes. We get Deshaun Watson, we’re back in the Super Bowl. New England, Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl next year in LA. Talk about a can’t-miss game.”

The Patriots are in dire need of a quarterback upgrade after an underwhelming campaign with Cam Newton under center. Watson, if made available, would be the clear-cut best signal-caller available this offseason. But New England currently isn’t set up to swing a blockbuster for a player of Watson’s magnitude. The Patriots might not even be the most practical Watson suitor in their own division.

Perhaps New England will pursue a more realistic veteran option like Jimmy Garoppolo. The San Francisco 49ers have an opportunity to get out of Garoppolo’s contract this offseason, and it would make sense for more reasons than one for the Patriots to kick the tires on Tom Brady’s former backup in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images