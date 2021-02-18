Former NFL QB Chris Simms Shades Tom Brady With Deflategate Dig

NESN Logo Sign In

Many thought a seventh Lombardi Trophy further solidified Tom Brady atop the list of the greatest players in NFL history.

Chris Simms, however, still doesn’t view TB12 as the “GOAT.”

Brady made waves Wednesday when he called out his haters and doubters through an Instagram video. ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio ribbed Brady over the post, requesting the quarterback share an alternate version of the video.

“Now do one with all the over-the-top media praise for the QB after a Super Bowl that was won by the defense,” Florio tweeted Wednesday.

A Twitter user proceeded to rope in Florio’s colleague, Chris Simms, who was asked why he hates the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB so much.

Simms, an NFL quarterback-turned-analyst, apparently is a big fan of Brady but doesn’t believe he’s worthy of the “GOAT” label so many have put on the future Hall of Famer. Simms also believes Brady was guilty of foul play a few years back.

“I love him. Just don’t think he is best of all time,” Simms tweeted. “Also he should of never took the rules of the game into his own hands and cheated. He is awesome. Didn’t need to take the air out of the balls.”

Let’s remember the New England Patriots absolutely throttled the Indianapolis Colts, 45-7, in the 2014 AFC Championship Game, the contest that ignited the infamous Deflategate saga. Even if Brady played a hand in the deflation of footballs, a little less air in the pigskin wasn’t going to change the outcome of that game.

At this point, refusing to acknowledge Brady as the greatest player in NFL history seemingly is for the sake of being a contrarian. Simms, of course, is entitled to his own opinion, but flagging Brady over Deflategate effectively is grasping as straws when you consider what the star signal-caller went on to accomplish following the scandal.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images