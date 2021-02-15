Former NFL Receiver Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Hotel Room

Tragedy has struck the football world.

Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson was found Monday morning dead inside a Tampa-area hotel room, local authorities confirmed. The 38-year-old Jackson, who was a south Tampa resident, had been staying in Homewood Suites room in Brandon, Fla., since Jan. 11, according to WFLA-TV. He was reported missing last Wednesday but the case was canceled after Jackson was located and cleared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

A cause of death was not revealed as of late Monday afternoon, though authorities reportedly said there was no sign of trauma. Jackson was found around 11:30 a.m. ET by a hotel housekeeper.

Here’s a statement from Sherriff Chad Chronister, via WFLA-TV:

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him. Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

#BREAKING: Former Bucs player Vincent Jackson found dead in Brandon hotel room https://t.co/WyE2dUdUrx — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 15, 2021

Jackson last played in the NFL in 2016.

He spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the then-San Diego Chargers before playing his final five years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 2005 second-round pick earned three Pro Bowl nominations over the course of his impressive 12-year career.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images