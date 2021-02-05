Funny T-Mobile Ad Gives Fake Backstory Of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Joining Bucs

NESN Logo Sign In

A bad cell phone connection is the reason for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski ending up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

OK, not really. But that was the premise of an ad shared by T-Mobile on Friday morning.

The ad portrays Brady in a weight room determining whether or not he should keep playing. He calls Gronk, who is down in Florida, playing golf, and the longtime tight end is imploring him to join him in retirement.

But because of Brady’s connection being spotty, all he hears is Gronk calling him weak and soft and saying they should go down to Florida.

