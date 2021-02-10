Future Hall Of Famer Interested In Joining Tom Brady, Bucs For 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

At this point, it probably wouldn’t require a sales pitch to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adrian Peterson certainly doesn’t need one.

Peterson caught up with TMZ Sports a few days after the Buccaneers took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The veteran running back, who’s an impending free agent, didn’t shy away from his interest in possibly teaming up with Tom Brady.

“That would definitely be something I’d be interested in,” Peterson said. “Playing with Tom Brady — that by itself is enticing. Having a relationship with Bruce Arians, you know, I don’t know what they having going on for next season, but if they want me to be a part of it, I would be a part of it for sure. I’m definitely trying to add a trophy to my resumé.”

Tampa Bay potentially could be losing its power back this offseason, as Leonard Fournette is bound for the open market and could be ticketed for a nice payday following an impressive playoff run. The Bucs also might not have a ton of money to spend on running backs given all of the other key players they have headed for free agency.

So if Arians and Co. ultimately find themselves looking for a running back at a bargain price, perhaps they’ll give Peterson a call.

