Get Fired Up For Super Bowl LV With Tom Brady Screaming ‘Let’s Go!’

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is amped for Super Bowl LV.

Brady screamed out his usual “Let’s go!” after running onto the Raymond James Stadium game field Sunday. The quarterback is getting set to play in his 10th Super Bowl and first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"LET'S GOOOOOOOO!"



Yes, Tom Brady is FIRED up. pic.twitter.com/ywP3Ml8X6k — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) February 7, 2021

Brady won six of his nine Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots. He’s in his first season with the Buccaneers after signing with Tampa Bay in free agency this offseason.

The Buccaneers are the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Super Bowl typically is held at a natural site, but the Buccaneers just happened to make the big game in the same season Tampa was hosting it.