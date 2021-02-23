Gordon Hayward Injury: Hornets ‘Concerned’ With Star’s Right Hand

NESN Logo Sign In

Gordon Hayward just can not catch a break.

The Charlotte Hornets wing, who was putting together a 2020-21 season worthy of All-Star discussion, left Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter after falling and re-aggravating a pre-existing injury to his right hand.

“Obviously, we are all concerned,” Hornets coach James Borrego told reporters after Monday’s game, per The Observer’s Rick Bonnell.

It’s likely that re-aggravation comes after Hayward fractured his right pinkie during a preseason game against the Toronto Raptors. Hayward, during his time in Boston, had surgery to repair the fourth metacarpal, but that was on his left hand.

He also injured his left hip during a regular-season game against the Dallas Mavericks last month.

The 30-year-old forward led the Hornets with a team-high-tying 21 points, two assists and two steals Monday. He’s averaged just shy of 22 points and six rebounds in 27 games with Charlotte.

