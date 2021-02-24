Gordon Hayward Leaving Celtics Was ‘Win-Win’ For Him, Jaylen Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

Gordon Hayward’s three-year stay with the Boston Celtics was rocky.

All parties wanted things to work out, of course, but brutal injuries plagued his time here. And while he sat out for all but five minutes of his first season with Boston, a teammate managed to take advantage of that opportunity.

While Hayward waited on his broken ankle to heal, a young Jaylen Brown got a lot of reps that were crucial in his quick growth and development. Brown being named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Tuesday, in a way, was all made possible by the responsibility he had to take on when Hayward faced injury and then turned down his player option with the Celtics ahead of this season.

With Brown’s emergence as one of the NBA’s best two-way players, Hayward arguably became Boston’s No. 4 guy. While that was a luxury, Hayward rightfully wanted the more prominent role he found with the Charlotte Hornets.

Speaking in a radio interview about the changes to the Celtics roster, majority team owner Wyc Grousbeck on Wednesday acknowledged the year Hayward is having in Charlotte, averaging 21.9 points per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 42.4% from deep.