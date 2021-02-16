NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton has spent a ton of money to become one of the best-dressed players in the NFL.

However, moving forward, the 31-year-old apparently intends to change his ways.

In a vlog shared over the weekend, Newton, who spent last season with the New England Patriots, revealed he has spent massive amounts of money on clothes he only wore one time. Just how much money Newton has dished out one his one-time threads might stun you.

Check this out:

“One of my New Year’s resolutions is to not buy high fashion. I want to be more of a thrift-store shopper. I want to be more of a vintage shopper. I want to be more of a person that finds gems in stores that are less expensive and to still be able to give it its fine look, but I’m still myself.

“I’ve spent thousands and thousands of dollars, maybe even millions of dollars on clothes that I only wore once, so to be able to recycle the closet, so to speak, is something that’s challenging. But at the same time, it’s going to be fun to do so throughout this whole year.”

That’s right: Cam Newton now plans to shop for affordable clothes with the intention of wearing them at least twice — you know, like the rest of us.

Newton has a tendency to rock lavish outfits on NFL gamedays, something Patriots fans saw first-hand last season. Whether is new thrift store strategy will lend itself to producing similarly wild get-ups remains to be seen.

So, too, does which team –if any — Newton will be playing for in 2021. Following an underwhelming 2020 campaign in New England, Newton’s NFL future very much is up in the air.

That said, some still believe a return to the Patriots could be in the cards.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images