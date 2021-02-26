Hidden Patriots: Defender Could Keep Progressing After Position Change

NESN Logo Sign In

Before the NFL offseason hits its full swing, NESN.com will be highlighting hidden Patriots: players on New England’s roster who have fallen under the radar for one reason or another. Next up: edge defender Rashod Berry.

Rashod Berry was a college tight end who played edge defender while donning a safety’s number in 2020 with the New England Patriots.

Among players who could take a second-year leap with the Patriots in 2021, Berry is near the top of the list. Berry, who wore No. 43 in 2020, played offense and defense at Ohio State, but he spent the majority of his time at tight end, finishing his four-year career with 17 catches for 198 yards and four touchdowns plus seven tackles.

Berry only played defense and special teams in three games with the Patriots in 2020 despite the team’s lack of depth at tight end. He finished the season with 39 snaps at outside linebacker, one at inside linebacker and 33 in the kicking game.

Berry registered just one pressure on 32 pass-rush opportunities in 2020. He also recorded a tackle in Week 17 against the New York Jets.