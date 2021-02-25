NESN Logo Sign In

Temperatures are rising in college sports.

Hockey East action will headline NESN networks’ weekend of college sports, as No. 14 Providence will play No. 17 Northeastern on Saturday in the first of a two-game, home-and-home series. The teams undoubtedly will look to improve their positions in the Hockey East Power Index ahead of the Hockey East Tournament.

NESN on Sunday will air a Hockey East Women Tournament quarterfinal doubleheader, in which No. 7 UConn will visit No. 2 Boston College and either No. 9 Holy Cross or No. 8 UNH will take on No. 1 Northeastern.

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

For basketball fans, ACC men’s and women’s teams will be in action Thursday, Saturday and Sunday on NESN+.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESN+ on your service here.

Thursday, Feb. 25

4 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Pittsburgh at No. 2 N.C. State (NESN+)

Friday, Feb. 26

7 p.m. — Hockey East Men: No. 9 UMass at No. 1 Boston College (NESN+)

Saturday, Feb. 27

2 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Miami at Clemson (NESN+)

4:30 p.m. — Hockey East Men: No. 14 Providence at No. 17 Northeastern

Sunday, Feb. 28

Noon — ACC women’s basketball: Wake Forest at Florida State (NESN+)

2 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Miami at Clemson (NESN+)

4:30 p.m. — Hockey East Women Tournament quarterfinal: No. 7 UConn at No. 2 Boston College

7 p.m. — Hockey East Women Tournament quarterfinal: No. 9 Holy Cross or No. 8 UNH at No. 1 Northeastern

Schedule subject to change. For the latest updates, check out the NESN TV Schedule here.

