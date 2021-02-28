Terry Rozier is eating down in Charlotte. Especially lately.
The former Boston Celtics point guard has found a great situation with the Hornets, and is putting up some impressive offensive stats so far this season.
Better numbers than most NBA All-Stars, even.
As noted by StatMuse, there are only three players across the league averaging more than 20 points and three 3-pointers made with an effective field goal percentage higher than 60 percent.
Paul George and Zach LaVine, both reserves in this year’s All-Star Game, are two of them.
Then there’s Rozier.
We’re happy to see Scary Terry really coming into his own in the NBA.