Terry Rozier is eating down in Charlotte. Especially lately.

The former Boston Celtics point guard has found a great situation with the Hornets, and is putting up some impressive offensive stats so far this season.

Better numbers than most NBA All-Stars, even.

As noted by StatMuse, there are only three players across the league averaging more than 20 points and three made 3-pointers with an effective field goal percentage higher than 60 percent.

Paul George and Zach LaVine, both reserves in this year’s All-Star Game, are two of them.

Then there’s Rozier.

There are only three players averaging 20+ points and 3+ threes on 60+ eFG% this season. Two of them are All-Stars (Paul George, Zach LaVine).



The other one is Terry Rozier:

🔥 20.6 PPG

🔥 3.4 3PG

🔥 49/44/81%

🔥 60.4 eFG%



(Submitted by @StevieCozens) pic.twitter.com/5wIZULJh7i — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 27, 2021

We’re happy to see Scary Terry really coming into his own in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images