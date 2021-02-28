Hornets’ Terry Rozier Among Three NBA Players With These Offensive Stats

The former Celtic has been excellent

Terry Rozier is eating down in Charlotte. Especially lately.

The former Boston Celtics point guard has found a great situation with the Hornets, and is putting up some impressive offensive stats so far this season.

Better numbers than most NBA All-Stars, even.

As noted by StatMuse, there are only three players across the league averaging more than 20 points and three made 3-pointers with an effective field goal percentage higher than 60 percent.

Paul George and Zach LaVine, both reserves in this year’s All-Star Game, are two of them.

Then there’s Rozier.

We’re happy to see Scary Terry really coming into his own in the NBA.

