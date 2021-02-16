NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics fans are not the only ones taking notice of Boston’s recent struggles.

Oddsmakers are right there with them.

The Celtics, as you may have heard, find themselves in a losing skid. Boston has lost four of its last five games and 10 of its last 15.

It comes after the Celtics got off to an 8-3 start. That start may have made those who placed a wager on some Celtics’ preseason futures to feel pretty confident, especially since it came before Kemba Walker was even back in the lineup.

Now, just one month later, those same futures are looking extremely uninspiring. They’ve also caused bookmakers to make some changes. (All of the following odds are via DraftKings SportsBook.)

Atlantic Division

Boston entered the 2020-21 season with the second-best odds to win the Atlantic, sitting at +250 behind only the Brooklyn Nets at +125.

Now, the Celtics have dropped all the way to 9-to-1. They’re behind the Philadelphia 76ers, who are even money, and the Nets, who sit in the same spot (+125).

Eastern Conference

Boston entered the campaign with the third-best odds to win the East at +550. They were behind only the Milwaukee Bucks +230 and Nets +275.

Those prices now have dropped to fourth at +800. The 76ers (+550) have jumped the Celtics.

NBA Finals

The Celtics had the fifth-best odds to win the NBA Championship at 13-to-1. They were behind the Lakers (+275), Clippers (+550), Bucks (+550) and Nets (+600).

Based on the trend, you probably can guess Boston’s odds have taken a hit. They appear, at this moment, to be far away from competing with the league’s best. The Celtics now have the seventh-best odds (+2000) to hang the franchise’s 18th banner. Again, they were jumped by the 76ers and the Utah Jazz, who are each 14-to-1.

There’s certainly time for the Celtics to turn it around, which is exactly what Boston future bettors are hoping for.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images