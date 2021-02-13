NESN Logo Sign In

A new NASCAR season officially has commenced, with events all week leading up to the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

But before that, the Xfinity Series opener will be a nice little 120 lap, 300 mile appetizer at Daytona International Speedway in the Racing Experience 300.

Just a step below the Cup Series, drivers for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports team have won the race in each of the last three years.

Here’s how to tune in to find out of they can make it four:

When: Saturday, Feb. 13 at at 5 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images