How Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Fare (Statistically) After Halftime At Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re halfway through Super Bowl LV, and it’s still anyone’s game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the Kanas City Chiefs 21-6 at halftime in the big game at Raymond James Stadium. And both quarterbacks own some pretty impressive second-half postseason statistics.

Mahomes currently is 4-1 in playoff games where he trailed by two or more possessions, per NFL Research. This includes his appearance in Super Bowl LIV, by the way.

Brady, on the other hand, is 3-0 when he has led his team to 14 points in the first half of the Super Bowl.

But as Brady proved in 2017, this game isn’t over yet.

Brady led the Patriots to an epic comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI after trailing Atlanta 21-3 at halftime. New England even went down 28-3 before making its historic comeback in overtime.

Then again, Brady is on the other side of the ball this time around. So anything is possible.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images