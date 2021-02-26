Islanders’ Offense Comes Alive In Third Period As Bruins Struggle Late

The New York Islanders took over late Thursday night.
The Boston Bruins seemed to control the momentum with a game-tying goal late in the second period, but the Islanders responded with five goals in the final period to take the contest, 7-2.
Charlie McAvoy was highlighted entering the clash as a player to look out for as he was on a roll offensively, but was unable to extend his two-game point streak in the loss.
