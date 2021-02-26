Islanders’ Offense Comes Alive In Third Period As Bruins Struggle Late

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Islanders took over late Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins seemed to control the momentum with a game-tying goal late in the second period, but the Islanders responded with five goals in the final period to take the contest, 7-2.

Charlie McAvoy was highlighted entering the clash as a player to look out for as he was on a roll offensively, but was unable to extend his two-game point streak in the loss.

