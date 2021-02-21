J.D. Martinez Trolls Drunken Tom Brady With Hilarious T-Shirt

J.D. Martinez clearly was among the many entertained by Tom Brady appearing drunk at the Buccaneers’ victory parade.
As you no doubt saw, Brady earlier this month stumbled and bumbled and tweeted his way through Tampa Bay’s raucous Super Bowl LV parade. And, well, it didn’t take long for Martinez to land a t-shirt commemorating Brady’s infamous afternoon.
Check out these photos of the Boston Red Sox star arriving to spring training over the weekend:
Well played, J.D. Well played.
(By the way, the Red Sox’s tweet is referencing the tweet Brady sent out amid his debauchery.)
Brady likely never will live down his parade shenanigans. Though, honestly, we probably doesn’t want to.