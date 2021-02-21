J.D. Martinez Trolls Drunken Tom Brady With Hilarious T-Shirt

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez clearly was among the many entertained by Tom Brady appearing drunk at the Buccaneers’ victory parade.

As you no doubt saw, Brady earlier this month stumbled and bumbled and tweeted his way through Tampa Bay’s raucous Super Bowl LV parade. And, well, it didn’t take long for Martinez to land a t-shirt commemorating Brady’s infamous afternoon.

Check out these photos of the Boston Red Sox star arriving to spring training over the weekend:

Noting to see her…just litTle sPrInG tRaInInG pic.twitter.com/EqaYahd1ju — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 21, 2021

Well played, J.D. Well played.