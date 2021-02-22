J.J. Watt Answers Question Everyone Is Asking With Witty Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Everyone’s dying to know where J.J. Watt is taking his talents, and when.

But the veteran defensive lineman needs some time to weigh his options after being released by the Houston Texans.

So Watt offered a witty response to one Twitter user’s snarky question.

“I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man… You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city.”

I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man…



You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city. https://t.co/eQXD3eNVFJ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 22, 2021

Relatable.

Several teams reportedly are interested in onboarding Watt. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel recently revealed Tennessee has discussed him as free agency approaches.

But clearly, Watt isn’t rushing his decision.

Take your time, J.J.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images