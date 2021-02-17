J.J. Watt Fires Off Curious Tweet Amid Free Agency Sweepstakes

J.J. Watt seems to be entering his maiden free agency voyage.
The 31-year-old, whose was release was granted last week by the Houston Texans, reportedly is drawing significant interest across the NFL, and some of the games brightest stars openly have recruited the star defensive lineman. Amid the free agency sweepstakes, Watt on Wednesday took to social media to fire off a curious tweet.
Take a look:
So, where will Watt land?
At this point, few destinations would shock us. There clearly many teams who would love to bring the future Hall of Famer into the fold.
That said, the Cleveland Browns seemingly are emerging as an early favorite.