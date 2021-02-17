J.J. Watt Fires Off Curious Tweet Amid Free Agency Sweepstakes

NESN Logo Sign In

J.J. Watt seems to be entering his maiden free agency voyage.

The 31-year-old, whose was release was granted last week by the Houston Texans, reportedly is drawing significant interest across the NFL, and some of the games brightest stars openly have recruited the star defensive lineman. Amid the free agency sweepstakes, Watt on Wednesday took to social media to fire off a curious tweet.

Take a look:

free agency is wild. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 17, 2021

So, where will Watt land?