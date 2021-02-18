J.J. Watt Reportedly Has Mutual Interest In Patriots Rival

NESN Logo Sign In

Although J.J. Watt should be at the top of the New England Patriots’ offseason to-do list, it sounds like he might have another AFC East team in mind.

Watt, as you certainly know by now, is a free agent this offseason after the Houston Texans granted his wish and released him. Already, there appears to be a ton of interest in the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

And as he goes through the “wild” process, he has his eye on the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN’s Kimberly A. Martin.

“Count the #Bills as one of several teams looking to add JJ Watt,” Martin tweeted Wednesday. “I’m told the Bills have inquired about Watt — and the interest is definitely mutual.”

For what it’s worth, Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs already has tweeted at Watt. It’s also worth mentioning the Bills were one of the teams initially linked to the longtime Texan once he hit the open market.

Buffalo already has a solid defense, and adding the edge rusher certainly wouldn’t hurt. But it sounds like a bidding war could end up brewing once free agency opens, as the Bills aren’t the only team the 31-year-old is said to have interest in.

