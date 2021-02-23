Jack Nicklaus Offers ‘Heartfelt Support’ To Tiger Woods After Crash

NESN Logo Sign In

Jack Nicklaus, like much of the world, was shocked to hear about Tuesday’s single-vehicle car crash involving PGA legend Tiger Woods.

Many athletes and celebrities, including other professional golfers, took to Twitter to offer their support to Woods.

Here’s what Nicklaus tweeted:

“Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery.”

Woods was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, though Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez indicated Tuesday that Woods is “very fortunate” to be alive.

