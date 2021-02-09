Jack Studnicka Injury: Latest Update On Bruins Forward

NESN Logo Sign In

Jack Studnicka won’t play Wednesday night against the New York Rangers, but it sounds like anything beyond that is on the table.

The Boston Bruins’ rookie forward has been out since sustaining an undisclosed injury in his team’s Jan. 28 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. But he’s back on the ice now skating with the main group, and Tuesday he took a few shifts on the second line.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy ruled Studnicka out for Wednesday, but left the door open for the 21-year-old to play later on.

“I don’t know yet if he’ll be cleared to play (Wednesday), I wasn’t planning on dressing him tomorrow night (anyways),” Cassidy said Tuesday over Zoom. “He practiced today for the first time in a normal color, so we would probably want him to get a few more practices in before we put him in. But health-wise, once he’s out there practicing he’s a lot closer anyway. But he won’t dress tomorrow for us, and we’ll see what happens after the game and the further we get.”

Studnicka, a natural center, has played on the wing all season, recording one goal over six games.