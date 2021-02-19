NESN Logo Sign In

It’s not totally clear yet if David Krejci will be able to play Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers in Lake Tahoe, so Jack Studnicka appears to be joining the Boston Bruins just in case.

Krejci left Thursday’s loss to the New Jersey Devils with a lower-body injury, and B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy had no further update after the game.

When the Bruins flew to Lake Tahoe on Friday, a social media post from the team showed Studnicka getting on the flight.

Since recovering from an undisclosed injury, Studnicka has been playing with the Providence Bruins. He was not in the lineup for their Friday afternoon game against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, which was the first indication he might be joining the big club.