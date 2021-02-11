Jake DeBrusk Admits Disallowed Goal Vs. Rangers Was Right Call

Jake DeBrusk is used to being a little snakebitten early in the season.
So what happened Wednesday night in New York came as little surprise to him.
In the third period of the Boston Bruins’ eventual 3-2 win over the Rangers, DeBrusk got a little space and fired off a shot. It made its way through traffic, and though New York netminder Alex Georgiev got a piece of it, the puck went bar down and looked like it might’ve gone in.
The officials went to review the goal, but elected to disallow it.
With a little time to sit on it, DeBrusk on Thursday admitted the correct call was made.
“No, that wasn’t a goal,” DeBrusk said. “And to be honest with you, if you follow my career, you know I get at least one or two disallowed at the beginning (of every season). It was kind of a deja vu. I looked at it, I had no clue what was going on, I didn’t even celly because I didn’t understand what was going on with the play. And then I saw the bench say it was a goal so I got super pumped, obviously excited. I did a fly-by and then as I was watching I was like ‘Yeah, I don’t see any white.’
“There’s obviously different angles and different ways you can look at it — we believed it was a goal, and I’m just gonna go with what the call is on the ice, to be honest with you. But like I said, this happens to me pretty consistently. Usually it’s at the beginning of the year where it’s a goaltender interference, it’s an offside, something like that, where it gets taken away from me> But that just kind of makes me more angry, so it’s perfect.”
DeBrusk was a shooting machine Wednesday in his first game since Jan. 26. And though he didn’t finish with a goal, he did tally an assist in the win.