Jake DeBrusk Admits Disallowed Goal Vs. Rangers Was Right Call

Jake DeBrusk is used to being a little snakebitten early in the season.

So what happened Wednesday night in New York came as little surprise to him.

In the third period of the Boston Bruins’ eventual 3-2 win over the Rangers, DeBrusk got a little space and fired off a shot. It made its way through traffic, and though New York netminder Alex Georgiev got a piece of it, the puck went bar down and looked like it might’ve gone in.

The officials went to review the goal, but elected to disallow it.

With a little time to sit on it, DeBrusk on Thursday admitted the correct call was made.