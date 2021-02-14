Jakub Zboril Injury: Bruins Defenseman Won’t Return Vs. Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will play the final two periods of Saturday’s game against the New York Islanders with five defensemen, four of whom are playing on a back-to-back.

The Bruins announced third-pairing defenseman Jakub Zboril suffered an upper-body injury and will not return for the final 40 minutes.

Jakub Zboril (upper body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 14, 2021

The Bruins defensive group now features Jeremy Lauzon, Charlie McAvoy, John Moore, Brandon Carlo and Jeremy Lauzon. Moore is the lone defenseman who did not play in the Bruins’ win over the New York Rangers on Friday.

Boston trailed the Islanders 2-1 after the first period.