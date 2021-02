NESN Logo Sign In

Like him or not, James Harden is something else.

Harden has been with the Nets for 20 games after being traded to Brooklyn in mid-January. And he’s already made team history in that span.

Harden currently is averaging 24.9 points 11.4 assists per game since joining the squad. He is the first player in franchise history to average 20-plus points and 10-plus assists across 20 games, according to Elias Sports.

James Harden is first player in Nets franchise history to average 20+ PPG and 10+ APG over a 20 game span.



He’s averaging 24.9 PPG, 11.4 APG over that stretch. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/IYdMp7V3ch — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 26, 2021

Yeah, that’s pretty good.

One can only imagine he’s got much more up his sleeve, too.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images