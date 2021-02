NESN Logo Sign In

Eleven days between starts most certainly didn’t have any negative effects on Jaroslav Halak.

Halak started between the pipes for the Boston Bruins on Friday night for the first time since Feb. 1 and responded with his first shutout of the 2021 NHL season.

The veteran Bruins netminder stopped 21 New York Rangers shots as they won their fifth straight game, 1-0.

