Jaroslav Halak has been unstoppable to open the 2021 season.

The veteran Bruins netminder earned his third win of the campaign Monday night to extend his season record to 3-0-1 after Boston’s comeback win over the Washington Capitals.

Halak stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced in the win and shined brightest when the Bruins were up against a wall.

