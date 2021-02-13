NESN Logo Sign In

It has been a strength of the Boston Bruins all year long and during Friday night’s 1-0 win over the New York Rangers, it was among the most notable aspects.

The Bruins were a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill against the Rangers, not allowing a single man-advantage goal in 36 penalty minutes. It included a 10-minute misconduct after a second-period fight between Jeremy Lauzon and New York’s Pavel Buchnevich.

With the help of the special teams unit and plenty of physical play, the Bruins recorded their fifth win in a row. Boston has now recorded points in each of the last 10 games.

The effort was much appreciated by goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who turned away all 21 of the shots he faced.

“Guys have been pretty good clearing the pucks, clearing the bodies in front and not allowing the opposition to any rebounds or scoring chances after that,” Halak told reporters after the win.

The Bruins entered Friday’s contest third in the league in penalty kill percentage (83.7). Boston was behind the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks, who each faced less power-play opportunities.

“We have to take one penalty killing at a time, but obviously, we know we have to stay out of the box because some nights it could be more goals in the net,” Halak continued. “But like I said tonight it worked out, and I think everyone on our penalty kill they deserve the credit because they did a terrific job and every time we had a chance to skate the puck up ice we did. And we created some chances even on our (penalty kill).”

The Bruins move to 10-1-2 on the season and will have Tuukka Rask back in net Saturday against the New York Islanders.

