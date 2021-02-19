NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a sore knee, but that won’t stop the Boston Celtics guard from playing Friday night.

Brown is available for Boston’s rematch against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden as the C’s look to bounce back from a tough 122-114 loss Wednesday.

Daniel Theis and Kemba Walker also will be available.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Brown is feeling good and will be ready to go for tip-off.

“He was sore after the back-to-back but felt much better this morning,” Stevens told reporters.

Brown missed two games during Boston’s west coast trip. Theis had missed the last two games with a sprained finger while Walker didn’t play Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

