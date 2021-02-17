Jaylen Brown Knows Celtics’ Ball Movement Needs To Be ‘Consistent’

NESN Logo Sign In

What a difference one game makes.

Jaylen Brown simply said “no comment” when he was asked about the Celtics’ ball movement (or lack thereof) in Boston’s 104-91 loss to the lowly Washington Wizards on Sunday.

But his tune changed Tuesday after the Celtics bounced back with a 112-99 win over the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden which included plenty of slick ball movement and 26 assists as a team.

And Brown had plenty to say when asked about it after the game.

“It’s about being consistent. I’m a big part of that,” he said, via Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith. “We’re playing different roles. We’re doing different things. It’s about learning and growing.”

We’ll see if this momentum will carry over into Wednesday’s game when the Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images