Jaylen Brown Injury: Brad Stevens Gives Good News On Banged-Up Celtics Star

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t worry, Celtics fans: Jaylen Brown is fine.

Boston’s star guard missed Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to knee soreness and he will sit out Sunday’s contest against the Phoenix Suns as well. Brad Stevens on Sunday offered an encouraging update on Brown, indicating the 24-year-old could return in the very near future.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jaylen Brown is feeling much better today, per Brad Stevens. He is "trending in the right direction" and will go through a lift and an on-court workout today. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 7, 2021

The Celtics beat the Clippers without the services of Brown, but they nevertheless need him back in the lineup if they want to keep pace with the other teams at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Brown is having a career season, averaging 26.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists through 20 games.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images