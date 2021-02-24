NESN Logo Sign In

Should Jaylen Brown grow accustomed to being an NBA All-Star?

Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas congratulated the Boston forward Tuesday via Twitter on his first All-Star selection.

I.T. then offered a rather bullish prediction about Brown’s future, prompting the 24-year-old to respond with gratitude.

“Congrats bro first of many @FCHWPO, ” Thomas wrote.

“Thank you big bro,” Brown replied.

The NBA named Brown a reserve, alongside teammate Jayson Tatum. Brown just missed an All-Star selection last season, and this year’s nod is a testament to his continued progression on the court.

Thomas was an All-Star in 2016 and 2017 when he powered the Celtics to unlikely heights. Brown arrived in Boston in 2016 after being selected third overall in the NBA draft.

Thomas’ experience in the glitzy event gives him valuable perspective to recognize Brown might have All-Star staying power.

“Jaylen Brown the perennial NBA All-Star” does have a nice ring to it.

