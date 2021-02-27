NESN Logo Sign In

It looks like Jaylen Brown is dealing with some lingering knee soreness.

The Boston Celtics announced Saturday that the guard is questionable to play against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on Sunday.

Brown, who will play in the first NBA All-Star Game of his career, missed two games in early February with the same issue which Celtics president Danny Ainge said was left knee tendonitis.

Brown has been playing with this ailment as Boston has been shorthanded without Marcus Smart in its starting rotation. Smart is listed on the injury report as out, along with Romeo Langford.

Neither player are anticipated to return before the All-Star Break.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Washington:



Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab)- OUT

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 27, 2021

The Celtics host the Wizards on Sunday, with tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images