Jayson Tatum Clutch Stats Since 2020 NBA Playoffs Are Flat-Out Bad

Since entering the Walt Disney World NBA bubble, Jayson Tatum has not been good in clutch situations — and the stats prove it.

Prior to this past summer, the Boston Celtics star forward was quite good in clutch spots, which are defined as five-or-less-point games with under five minutes remaining in regulation or overtime. But it’s been an entirely different story since the start of the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs.

Check out this tweet shared Tuesday morning by Boston Sports Info:

Jayson Tatum – since the playoffs last year (8/17/20)



Clutch games

(within 5 points – 5 minutes to go in 4th/OT)



(8/17/20) thru now

FG- (22-61, .360)

AST'd- (6-22, .273)



Rest of career

FG- (94-181, .519)

AST'd- (69-94, .734)



AST'd = a C's player got an assist on the made FG — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) February 23, 2021

Tatum had a strong overall game Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, racking up 28 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists. But, despite making a few solid plays in Boston’s late-game run, Tatum’s sloppy play in crunch time factored into what wound up being a heartbreaking loss for the Celtics.

Turnovers have been equally as problematic as Tatum’s clutch-shooting woes. Too often the 22-year-old commits a costly turnover, often while attempting to split a double-team, at the worst possible time.

Tatum ultimately is too good for his clutch stats to remain so poor. He likely is going through a stretch that All-Star players go through.

Nevertheless, he needs to take his game to a higher level when it matters most if the Celtics are going to go anywhere this season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images