Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker Among Celtics Praising Grant Williams

Grant Williams made his presence felt Tuesday night.

The Celtics forward was stellar on both ends of the floor, helping Boston open its five-game road trip with a win over the Golden State Warriors, 111-107.

Williams did his best to give the Celtics a boost against the injury-depleted Warriors, who were without No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, and watched starting center Kevin Looney play just 13 minutes.

The second-year pro finished with a season-high 15 points in 27 minutes. He was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and connected on all three of his 3-point attempts. Williams added four rebounds and a pair of blocks, as well.

His performance earned him quite a bit of praise from Celtics teammates, and head coach Brad Stevens.