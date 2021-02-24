Jayson Tatum Makes Celtics History With 2021 All-Star Selection

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA on Tuesday announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game, revealing the full pools of players from the Eastern and Western Conferences.

And for the Boston Celtics, star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both will represent the team in Atlanta.

Brown received the first All-Star selection of his career amid his best season yet, while Tatum earns the nod for the second time.

According to Celtics Stats, at 22-years and 357-days-old, Tatum now is the youngest player in franchise history to receive multiple All-Star honors.

Jayson Tatum (22y, 357d) becomes the youngest player in Celtics franchise history to receive multiple All-Star bids https://t.co/ftRFUiAxPe — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) February 24, 2021

Additionally, Tatum and Brown are second to only Bob Cousey and Ed Macauley (1953) as the only Celtics under the age of 25 to earn the honors in the same year.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are just the second pair of Celtics teammates to both receive All-Star honors under the age of 25 (Cousy/Macauley, 1953) — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) February 24, 2021

We have a feeling the best is yet to come.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images