Jayson Tatum Responds To Not Being Named To Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley’s All-Star Team

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal left Jayson Tatum off the NBA All-Star Game reserve list, which was a bit surprising.

Sure, the duo don’t get actual votes, but it still was a shock to see the Boston Celtics forward left off the list.

Tatum has been a stud for the Celtics this season, despite his battle with COVID-19. But Tatum wasn’t even aware of being left off the list, and doesn’t seem to mind all that much.

“Naw, I didn’t see that. I mean, I’m sure there’s some people last year that didn’t have me on there with who they thought they should have made it,” Tatum told reporters after Boston’s 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks. “But I mean everyone has their own respective opinion. I mean, I didn’t see it. Everybody has their opinion on who they think should make it, there’s a lot of guys who deserve to make it. We’ll see.”

We’ll see indeed.

Tatum wasn’t named a starter, but still has a chance to be named as a reserve player.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images