Jeremy Lauzon Continues Hot Streak With Timely Assist In Bruins’ Comeback Win

Jeremy Lauzon had himself a Monday.

With the Boston Bruins down one goal late in the third period in their clash with the Washington Capitals, Lauzon came up huge.

The 23-year-old defenseman carried the puck deep into Washington territory and fed Craig Smith at the perfect time as he pushed one past Vitek Vanecek to knot the score up at three.

Brandon Carlo eventually scored the game-winner later in the final period to give the B’s the exciting comeback victory.

For more on Lauzon’s night and his recent play overall, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images