Jeremy Lauzon Injury: Bruins Defenseman Out At Least Four Weeks

Jeremy Lauzon, and in turn the Boston Bruins’ blue line, was dealt a tough blow Wednesday morning.

The Bruins announced Wednesday the young defenseman fractured his left hand after he left Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Lauzon underwent surgery on the hand, and is expected to be reevaluated in four weeks. It’s unfortunate, as the 23-year-old was settling in on the top defensive pairing with Charlie McAvoy.

With Lauzon out, the Bruins likely will lean on John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Penhollow/The Boston Bruins