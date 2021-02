NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins are down another defenseman.

Boston announced Jeremy Lauzon will not return to Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Lake Tahoe due to an upper-body injury.

Jeremy Lauzon (upper body) will not return to tonight's game. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 22, 2021

