All of a sudden, the Boston Bruins are looking a little thin at the blue line.

Sure, Jakub Zboril is trending towards returning soon, and so too is Matt Grzelcyk. But the loss of Jeremy Lauzon to a fractured hand, which will keep him out at least four weeks, is a tough blow for the player and team.

So, what now?

It sounds like Zboril is closer to a return than Grzelcyk. Assuming Zboril is available Thursday against the New York Islanders, the Bruins will have him, John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen as options on the left side. Connor Clifton also can play on his off side, as well.

When Grzelcyk is back, he could fit in on either of the top two pairings.