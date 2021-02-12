J.J. Watt Odds: Patriots Not Among Favorites To Sign Ex-Texans D-End

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are underdogs in the J.J. Watt sweepstakes.

Watt and the Houston Texans mutually parted ways Friday, with the star defensive end asking for and receiving his release after 10 seasons.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year — who will be free to sign with any team once his release becomes official — would provide a significant boost to the Patriots’ depleted front seven. But oddsmakers aren’t high on their chances of landing him.

DraftKings Sportsbook pegged the Pittsburgh Steelers as the favorites to sign Watt (+400), followed by the Green Bay Packers (+900). Either would be a natural landing spot, considering both of Watt’s brothers (T.J. and Derek) play for the Steelers and he’s from Wisconsin.

Next up are the Buffalo Bills (+1000) and Seattle Seahawks (+1000), followed by the Las Vegas Raiders (+1100), Miami Dolphins (+1100), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1100), Indianapolis Colts (+1200), Kansas City Chiefs (+1300) and Tennessee Titans (+1300).